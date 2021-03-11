CRAFTSBURY — Mount Anthony Nordic skied to a fourth place finish in the Division I state championship at Craftsbury Outdoor Center on Wednesday.
Maggie Payne once again led the Patriots in the classical discipline, finishing in 14 minutes 54.4 seconds, good for a team-best 7th overall.
Teammate Eden White Emma was close behind, finishing in a tie for ninth overall with Mount Mansfield’s Emma Page at 15:01.8.
Mount Mansfield’s Hattie Barker swept the Division I championships with a time of 13:52 in the classical and 11:30.5 in the skate race.
Burlington (55) claimed the team D-I crown for the first time in program history.
Mount Mansfield (71) and Champlain Valley (86) rounded out the top three.
The Patriots finished with a total of 122 points.
Payne (12:40.1) also led the Patriots in the skate discipline with a sixth overall finish.
BBA finished in a tie with Lyndon for seventh overall (233 points) in the Division II state championship.
U-32 claimed its third straight D-II title (61 points). Harwood (73) and Middlebury (141) finished second and third, respectively.
Isabelle Connolly paced BBA in both the classical (14:55.6, 22nd overall) and skate (13:58.4, 26th overall) while fellow Bulldog Mackenzie Morgan finished 28th in skate (14:15.4) and 30th in classical (15:35.9).
Harwood’s Ava Thurston swept the D-II individual titles with times of 9:57.8 in skate and 10:47.6 in classical.