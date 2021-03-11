Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

CRAFTSBURY — Mount Anthony Nordic skied to a fourth place finish in the Division I state championship at Craftsbury Outdoor Center on Wednesday.

Maggie Payne once again led the Patriots in the classical discipline, finishing in 14 minutes 54.4 seconds, good for a team-best 7th overall.

Teammate Eden White Emma was close behind, finishing in a tie for ninth overall with Mount Mansfield’s Emma Page at 15:01.8.

Mount Mansfield’s Hattie Barker swept the Division I championships with a time of 13:52 in the classical and 11:30.5 in the skate race.

Burlington (55) claimed the team D-I crown for the first time in program history.

Mount Mansfield (71) and Champlain Valley (86) rounded out the top three.

The Patriots finished with a total of 122 points.

Payne (12:40.1) also led the Patriots in the skate discipline with a sixth overall finish.

BBA finished in a tie with Lyndon for seventh overall (233 points) in the Division II state championship.

U-32 claimed its third straight D-II title (61 points). Harwood (73) and Middlebury (141) finished second and third, respectively.

Isabelle Connolly paced BBA in both the classical (14:55.6, 22nd overall) and skate (13:58.4, 26th overall) while fellow Bulldog Mackenzie Morgan finished 28th in skate (14:15.4) and 30th in classical (15:35.9).

Harwood’s Ava Thurston swept the D-II individual titles with times of 9:57.8 in skate and 10:47.6 in classical.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is a sports reporter for the Bennington Banner. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.