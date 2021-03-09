BENNINGTON — Now it’s the girls turn.
On Wednesday, the Mount Anthony girls Nordic ski team will be looking to match or better the boys performance from earlier this week at the state meet at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
“They have a real chance of being in that top three and maybe even getting up to the top,” said MAU coach Rob Short. “This has been a weird year, but we have a chance at the end. Despite everything that’s gone on with COVID, we have a chance to win a state championship.”
The Patriots are going to be battling with CVU, Mount Mansfield, along with SVL challengers in Brattleboro in Division I.
The important thing will be grouping. The first two skiers for most of the season have been senior Maggie Payne and freshman Eden White. Following closely behind include Sadie Korzec, Chloe Stitcher and Elyse Altland.
“I send the kids a spreadsheet that has their per-kilometer pacing on it and it makes it more doable if they can see how close their are to the other skiers,” Short said.
White said that having the tight group right behind is important.
“It’s definitely been competitive with the three, four and five spots, and I think that they all really want to do well,” White said. “They’re all very competitive and they’ve put in all their effort and so i think that i think that we’re looking to be close together.”
“Grouping is important especially because there’s so many more [skiers] and we’ll just try to keep that close and hopefully that will put us ahead of some of those teams,” Payne said. “We don’t know a ton about the northern teams because we haven’t been able to race this this year, but we’ll just see how it goes.”
The weather is going to be interesting, as temperature are supposed to climb into the 50s on Wednesday, which will make for soft snow. Also the format will be different with the skiathlon having racers do two races on the same day, the freestyle and the classic, about an hour apart.
“I watched them on stage last year and I just remember being really excited to be able to do it myself and I’m just glad that we, you know, get to go to states and have that opportunity,” said the freshman White. “I think the format’s going to be good. Lots of They’re a little bit shorter than our normal distance so I think it’ll be pretty good.”
White is in her first season as a freshman under the VPA’s rules of middle school athletes competing on varsity. But with her top two finishes in the Southern Vermont League championship, she hasn’t been fazed yet.
“I’ve done some of the [middle school] races last year and every race I learned something new about myself and my preparation,” White said. “I do get nervous before races, but I try to prepare myself in the best way possible.”