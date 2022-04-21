Mount Anthony girls lacrosse battled tough in a 15-11 loss at St. Johnsbury Academy on Thursday.
The Patriots had it within a single goal, trailing 11-10 with six minutes to play after a 3 goal run by Elyse Altand. St. Johnsbury then pulled away in the final minutes to secure the win.
Altland led the Patriots with 6 scores. Madi Moore, Sophia Kipp, Kyla McGurn, Skye Colvin and Alexia Allard all tallied one goal for MAU.
St. Johnsbury drew 2 yellow cards and MAU was assessed one as well in a physical game.
MAU coach Alyssa Trudel was pleased with her team’s effort against an upperclassmen-filled St. Johnsbury squad.
Next up for the Patriots is a home game Monday against Stratton Mountain at 4:30 p.m.