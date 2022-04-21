MAU LAX 4/6/22 (copy)

Mount Anthony's Elyse Altland battles for the draw during a game earlier this spring. Altland led the way with 6 goals for MAU against St. Johnsbury on Thursday.

Mount Anthony girls lacrosse battled tough in a 15-11 loss at St. Johnsbury Academy on Thursday.

The Patriots had it within a single goal, trailing 11-10 with six minutes to play after a 3 goal run by Elyse Altand. St. Johnsbury then pulled away in the final minutes to secure the win.

Altland led the Patriots with 6 scores. Madi Moore, Sophia Kipp, Kyla McGurn, Skye Colvin and Alexia Allard all tallied one goal for MAU.

St. Johnsbury drew 2 yellow cards and MAU was assessed one as well in a physical game.

MAU coach Alyssa Trudel was pleased with her team’s effort against an upperclassmen-filled St. Johnsbury squad.

Next up for the Patriots is a home game Monday against Stratton Mountain at 4:30 p.m.

