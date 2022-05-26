RUTLAND — The Mount Anthony girls lacrosse team fell to Rutland 14-6 on Thursday.
The Patriots couldn’t overcome a five goal performance from Loretta Cooley and four more from teammate Camryn Kinsman.
Rutland was able to fire off plenty of shots in the win, keeping MAU goalie Taylor Lampron busy all afternoon. Lampron had 16 saves in the losing effort.
Elyse Altland and Ava Elmer eached netted two goals for MAU, while Alexis Harrington and Roey Rella-Neill rounded out the scoring with one goal apiece.
MAU finishes its regular season with a record of 7-9. Playoff pairings will be announced on Monday.