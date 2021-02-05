Thurber

Mount Anthony's Riley Thurber competes during a race on Wednesday.  Brattleboro Union High School held a cross-country ski competition with several schools around Southern Vermont at the trails that are groomed by the Brattleboro Outing Club at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. 

 Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Mount Anthony boys Nordic team has started its season 2-0, taking home the victory on Wednesday at Brattleboro Outing Club.

Riley Thurber paced the Patriots with a time of 15 minutes and 4 seconds, good for second overall. Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio once again placed first overall with a time of 14:48.

The MAU girls finished in second place, with host Brattleboro getting the victory.

MAU’s Maggie Payne placed first overall, finishing the race in 17:36.

MAU’s Finn Payne (third place, 15:48), Peter McKenna (fourth, 15:52), and Silas Rella-Neill (ninth, 16:44) also helped contribute to the win on the boys side by placing inside the top 10.

MAU’s Eden White (20:00), and Sadie Korzec (20:40) finished fourth and fifth overall, respectively. Burr and Burton’s Mackenzie Morgan also cracked the top 10, finishing in ninth place with a time of 21:11.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.