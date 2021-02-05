The Mount Anthony boys Nordic team has started its season 2-0, taking home the victory on Wednesday at Brattleboro Outing Club.
Riley Thurber paced the Patriots with a time of 15 minutes and 4 seconds, good for second overall. Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio once again placed first overall with a time of 14:48.
The MAU girls finished in second place, with host Brattleboro getting the victory.
MAU’s Maggie Payne placed first overall, finishing the race in 17:36.
MAU’s Finn Payne (third place, 15:48), Peter McKenna (fourth, 15:52), and Silas Rella-Neill (ninth, 16:44) also helped contribute to the win on the boys side by placing inside the top 10.
MAU’s Eden White (20:00), and Sadie Korzec (20:40) finished fourth and fifth overall, respectively. Burr and Burton’s Mackenzie Morgan also cracked the top 10, finishing in ninth place with a time of 21:11.