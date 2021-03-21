BENNINGTON -- The Mount Anthony competitive cheer team scored a runner-up finish at the Division I state meet on Saturday.
MAU scored 127.5 points, finishing second to Rutland, who scored 138.5 points.
Essex was third, followed by Lyndon, BFA St. Albans and BFA Fairfax.
The states were done virtually and teams had until Saturday at noon to submit their videos. The NFHS complied all the videos and showed them on Sunday night. Members of the team came to the studio on Benmont Avenue to watch the results.
"We've seen a lot of the teams over the last couple of weeks, we had seen them previously [on video]. We're getting closer to knocking on Rutland's door. We always try to do better then the year before and with this year [being] completely crazy, our goal was to be there, together, active and enjoy ourselves," said MAU coach Jamie Capriola-George.
This was the fifth straight season that MAU has reached the podium, with a second place finish in 2020 and third place finishes in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Last week, MAU finished second at the VCCA meet, and George said that the team improved by 20 points.
"The judges score and give comments, so we spent the week cleaning it up, fixing things, taking things out, adding things [from the routine]," George said. "It was exciting when we saw that bump."
George said that if there were a New England tournament this year, the team would have qualified for the seventh season in a row.
Roster: Daphne Roy, Payton Santarcangelo, Karsen Dunican, Alexis Harrington, Madison Washburn, Caelyn Tifft, Taylor Hill, Skye Colvin, Paige Santarcangelo, Maya Davis, Evelyn Davis, Destiny Gardner, Rachel Bibens, Micaela Clifford, Kaydence Krause, Trianna Sharby, Tanya Wright
MAU, BBA compete in Dance states
At the virtual Dance state meet, Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton competed. In Pom, Burr and Burton finished fourth and Mount Anthony was fifth. South Burlington won, followed by Colchester and North Country.
In Hip-Hop, Burr and Burton was sixth and Mount Anthony eighth. Mount Mansfield won the discipline, followed by Lamoille and Middlebury tied for second. BFA St. Albans was fourth, North Country fifth, and Springfield was seventh.