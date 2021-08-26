BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys soccer team got off to a slow start during the 2020 season, dropping four out of its first five contests. They played to a 1-1 draw against Burr and Burton during that stretch.
The Patriots were competitive, finding themselves on the wrong end of a one-goal differential in two of those losses.
In a normal year, the slow start would be tough but manageable to overcome. Last fall was anything but normal, as the typical 14-game schedule shrunk in half to seven regular season matches. That put the Patriots in a hole from the start.
MAU found some momentum late in the year, winning its last two contests against Brattleboro and Otter Valley before bowing out in the playoffs.
With a bunch of returning players, MAU coach Mike Molloy thinks that late season success can be parlayed into the fresh 2021 season.
“There’s maybe 14 or 15 guys that we’ve had for two-plus years,” Molloy said.
Returning players are led by Silas Rella-Neill and Jordan Gardner, who both will play vital roles for MAU this fall.
“Silas is just a junior, but he’s as good as anyone in the state. And Jordan as well,” Molloy said.
MAU faced a tough schedule in 2020, and will once again be tested. The Patriots begin the season on the road against St. Johnsbury, the number one team in the regular season last year. They then host Middlebury, another tough opponent.
“For us, it’s about keeping guys healthy and keeping the camaraderie and trying to blend people in and figure out where everybody (fits),” Molloy said.
Health is already playing a role for MAU, as returning starting goalie Lucas Lincourt broke his leg during MAU’s second practice of the season.
Lincourt and Aiden Moscarello were competing for the starting spot protecting the net. Now Moscarello will be MAU’s last line of defense.
Along with losing their starting goalie, one of the Patriots’ key cogs is playing hurt.
Molloy revealed that Gardner recently found out he sustained a torn meniscus during basketball season.
“He just found out, but he’s not going to have (surgery),” Molloy said. “It has to be removed but he’s going to play through it.”
The MAU coach praised Gardner for his toughness.
Four year player Nate Potter will be another Patriot that will see a lot of playing time, as will Jake Tibbetts. Both will be key pieces in MAU’s success.
During a scrimmage at Applejack Stadium on Wednesday, the Patriots played a tough Hanover, New Hampshire team to a 0-0 draw in 40 minutes of action.
“To me, this is one of the best teams in New Hampshire,” Molloy said. “It’s like the CVU’s and the Burlington’s of New Hampshire.”
Molloy was impressed with his team’s performance in the scrimmage. They also faced off against BBA.
The Patriots return a strong group to the pitch in 2021. It appears a bounce back year is in order for the boys of Bennington.
The regular season for MAU gets going Sept. 4 on the road at St. Johnsbury. That match will begin at noon.
Roster: Cameron Cummings, Jordan Gardner, Tristan Gardner, Ayden Parizo, Nathan Potter, Jacob Tibbetts, Sam Zimpfer, Collin Bevin, Evan Eggsware, Luke Eggsware, Devon Hurley, Peter McKenna, Aiden Moscarello, Silas Rella-Neill, Oliver Salazar, Landon Brimmer, Finn McRae, Riley Thurber, Ryan Sherman (student manager), Lucas Lincourt (student manager), Dakota Davis (statistician)