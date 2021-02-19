The Mount Anthony boys basketball team got its first win of the season over Otter Valley on Thursday. The Patriots came away with a three point victory.
MAU was led by Braeden Billert with 17 and Gavin Johnson with 16 points, respectively.
It was a back-and-forth match, but ultimately the Patriots strong rebounding and defense proved to be the difference. Braeden
MAU hosts Rutland on Monday at Kates Gym at 7 p.m. in its first home game of the season.
Bulldogs drop 2 OT contest
Burr and Burton boys found themselves in a battle with Mount St. Josephs on Thursday night. It took two overtimes to decide the winner, but ultimately BBA lost 70-68.
Trevor Green scored nine pints and had some clutch shots to keep the Bulldogs alive.
Madox Mathews and Aldenio Garwood each scored a team-high 12 for BBA.
BBA’s next chance at a victory will be Monday when the Bulldogs host Otter Valley.
Long Trail Boys showing improvements
The Mountain Lions boys basketball team dropped a game to West Rutland 45-31 on Thursday.
LTS showed improvement throughout the game, and outscored its opponent 13-7 in the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss, the Mountain Lions brought lots of energy to the court.
Next up is a road matchup with Poultney on Monday.