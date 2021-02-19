Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Mount Anthony boys basketball team got its first win of the season over Otter Valley on Thursday. The Patriots came away with a three point victory.

MAU was led by Braeden Billert with 17 and Gavin Johnson with 16 points, respectively.

It was a back-and-forth match, but ultimately the Patriots strong rebounding and defense proved to be the difference. Braeden

MAU hosts Rutland on Monday at Kates Gym at 7 p.m. in its first home game of the season.

Bulldogs drop 2 OT contest

Burr and Burton boys found themselves in a battle with Mount St. Josephs on Thursday night. It took two overtimes to decide the winner, but ultimately BBA lost 70-68.

Trevor Green scored nine pints and had some clutch shots to keep the Bulldogs alive.

Madox Mathews and Aldenio Garwood each scored a team-high 12 for BBA.

BBA’s next chance at a victory will be Monday when the Bulldogs host Otter Valley.

Long Trail Boys showing improvements

The Mountain Lions boys basketball team dropped a game to West Rutland 45-31 on Thursday.

LTS showed improvement throughout the game, and outscored its opponent 13-7 in the fourth quarter.

Despite the loss, the Mountain Lions brought lots of energy to the court.

Next up is a road matchup with Poultney on Monday.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

