CRAFTSBURY COMMON — The Mount Anthony boys Nordic team had a stellar start to the state championships on Wednesday, winning the skate discipline with a score of 36 points.
Luke Rizio won the race in 11 minutes, 37.7 seconds, a full 38 seconds faster than second place finisher Brady Morigeau of Mount Mansfield.
Riley Thurber posted the next fastest Patriots time, crossing the finish line in 12:19.8, good for fourth overall. Peter McKenna (12:41.1) took eighth and Finn Payne (12:53.1) rounded out MAU scorers with his 13th place finish, giving MAU a combined score of 26 for its top-four scorers.
That same quartet grabbed the win in the team relay with their time of 25:21.2, giving MAU an additional 10 points to its team score. MMU (25:52.5) placed second and Champlain Valley (26:14) rounded out the top three.
The Patriots (36) have an 18 point cushion over MMU (54) for first place with CVU (68) currently sitting in third place. The classical discipline is scheduled for Tuesday at Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton.
Girls
MAU put itself in great position Wednesday to reach the podium. The Patriots finished the skate discipline in second place with 71 team points, only trailing Burlington (24).
The White sisters gave MAU both of its top-10 individual placements, with Tanis (14:22.7) taking fifth and Eden (15:28.6) in ninth.
Roey Rella Neill (16:31.6) took 18th and Elyse Altland (16:34.9) rounded out MAU’s top four with her 19th place finish.
Burlington’s Gillian Fairfax earned the win, crossing the finish line in 13:58.5
Those same four MAU skiers earned second place in the team relay, with their time of 31:50.6. Burlington’s quartet of Fairfax, Rosie Brown, Elsa Sanborn and Grete Kilburn won the race with their time of 28:37.2 CVU finished five seconds behind MAU for third.