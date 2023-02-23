Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.