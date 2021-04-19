MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton hosted a track meet at Manchester Rec Park on Saturday with Mount Anthony, Arlington and West Rutland all kicking off the spring season.
BBA’s Piper Russell took home first place with a time of 13.6 seconds in the 100 meter girls sprint, while West Rutland’s Macalyster Perry (12.0) placed first in the boys 100m race. Perry also claimed victory in the 300m hurdles (45.5).
MAU’s Ella Cichanowski (30.0) won the 200m on the girls side, with Henry Putney (25.7) placing first for the boys.
Andrew Ponessi’s (55.8) 400m finish was good for first place, with Charlotte Connolly’s (1:11.0) being the fastest in the girls 400m race. Connolly also won the 3000m event with a time of 12:09.
MAU swept the 800m race, as Brady Beaudoin (2:33) and Maggie Payne (2:36) claimed victory.
Arlington’s Dominic Whalen (5:12) placed first in the boys 1500m event, and Liara Foley (5:55) of BBA placed first in the girls 1500m.
BBA’s Isaac Vernon (12:08) placed first in the boys 3000m.
In the 110m hurdles, MAU’s Josiah Durfee (17.6) and BBA’s Toni Levitas (19.0) won for the boys and girls, respectively.
Bulldog Merritt Perkins finished first in the girls 300m hurdles with a time of 1:02.0.
Arlington boys won the 4x400m relay, while the BBA boys placed first in the 4x800m.
BBA girls placed first in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays, while MAU won the 4x400 relay.
The MAU boys fared well in the field events, with Isaiah Brunache winning both the shot put (47 feet, 7.5 inches) and discus (110’ 4.25) competitions. Fellow Patriot Kaiden Simpson took home the victory in the javelin 114’ 6 and high jump 5’ 2.
West Rutland’s Tyler Serrani (18’ 4”) won the long jump, and BBA’s Carson Gordon (30’ 9.75”) placed first in the triple jump.
On the girls side, West Rutland’s Isabell Lanfear (26’ 1.75”) was victorious in the shot put. MAU’s Morgan Washburn (76’ 7”) placed first in discus, BBA’s Tobianna Aldrich (71’ 3”) won the javelin competition and MAU’s River Scoggins (4’ 1”) took home the victory in the high jump event.
BBA’s Lily Cole (13’ 5”) long jump was enough for first place in that event. Rowan Russell placed first in the triple jump (29’ 1.25”).
HINESBURG — Burr and Burton took a big lead midway through the second half against Champlain Valley, the Redhawks came back, but the Bulldogs held on for a 14-13 win.
Alair Powers led the way with four goals and two assists for BBA, while Tatum Sands had three goals. Sadie Stefanik, Paige Samuelson and Emma Hall all had a pair of goals. Annabelle Gray also added a goal for BBA. Lola Herzog earned the win in goal with seven saves.
For CVU, Petra Kapsalis, Sydney Peet and Gretta White all had three goals.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 and host Mount Mansfield on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
HOOSICK, N.Y. — A goal from Saratoga Catholic’s Aiden Lambert was the difference on Monday, as the Saints edged Hoosick Falls, 1-0 in boys soccer.
Lambert’s goal was assisted by Aiden Law. Spa Catholic goalie Matt Murphy turned away all chances to earn the victory.
Hoosick Falls is scheduled to face Waterford on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in a game played at the high school.
VALATIE, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls field hockey team won its ninth straight game on Monday, topping Ichabod Crane, 7-0, in a non-league contest.
Six different players scored for Hoosick Falls. Emma McCart scored both her goals in the first quarter. Tatum Hickey scored in the end of the first, and also the Panthers got goals from Jania Harris (assisted by Mackenna Roberson), Lyric Kriner, Mackenzie Powers and Macy Lindsey.
Adrianna Sacilowski and Aleah Stowell combined for the shutout and weren’t forced to make any stops.
Hoosick Falls looks to keep its win streak alive against Granville on Wednesday at Golden Goal.