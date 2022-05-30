The road to the championship for Vermont spring athletes is now clear as the Vermont Principals’ Association released playoff pairings for baseball, lacrosse, softball, ultimate frisbee and tennis on Monday. Plenty of Bennington County teams are in contention. Here is an outlook for Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton boys lacrosse.
Mount Anthony Union
The Patriots feel like they can beat anybody at this point in the season. Entering the playoffs on a three game winning streak is part of the reason why. The difficulty of their schedule also plays a role. MAU faced off against a Division I opponent five times this season, including two losses to contender Burr and Burton.
MAU (8-8) is the No. 6 seed in the Division II bracket and hosts rival No. 11 Brattleboro (1-14) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. MAU picked up a pair of wins over the Coleniels this season. On April 28, MAU protected its home field with a 13-5 win and then last Wednesday MAU defeated the Coleniels in Brattleboro 10-2.
The MAU defense is peaking with playoffs near. Cam Becker, Devon Hurley and Eric Whitman have anchored the defense, with Hayden Gaudette doing a stellar job in goal.
On the offensive side of the field Henry Frechette and Cam Cummings are two of MAU’s top goal-scorers, with James Murphy, Nate Potter, Colin Bevin and Evan Eggsware all factoring into the scoring equation.
Burr and Burton AcademyThe Bulldogs look like a team destined to return to the championship after their one-goal loss in the 2021 title game to CVU. BBA finished the 2022 regular season 15-1 and earned the No. 2 seed in the Division I playoffs. The Bulldogs will begin their pursuit back to the title game on Thursday, hosting No. 7 BFA-St. Albans (5-9) at 4:30 p.m in a quarterfinal matchup.
The lone blemish on the season came from CVU in the title game rematch on April 27. Again, it was a one-goal differential in favor of the RedHawks. BBA finished its season on an 11 game winning streak and are hot as playoffs near.
Emmett Edwards and Matt Grabher are once again leading BBA offensively. The former is the number one scorer for a prolific offense and finished his regular season with 73 goals and added 11 assists.
Grabher, meanwhile, surpassed 100 points on the season. He racked up 86 assists in BBA’s 16 games, showing his elite ability to facilitate for teammates. He’s also a threat to put it in the back of the net himself, adding 23 goals on the year.
Carter Cave is a fantastic faceoff specialist who often steals possessions for the Bulldogs.
BBA’s defense has limited its opponents to an average of five goals per game. Seniors Liam Bradley and Judd Gouley have anchored the defensive efforts, while Miles Kaplan has stood tall protecting the Bulldogs’ cage.
BBA and BFA did not play each other in the regular season.