BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony baseball put together a ferocious comeback bid against Bellows Falls on Friday afternoon.
Trailing 4-1 and down to their last out, the next three Patriots batters reached safely. It started with a pinch-hit single to left field off the bat of Aaron Whitman, who advanced to second once the Terrier outfielder was unable to play the ball on the bounce. Whitman then took third on a passed ball during the following at-bat, with Colby Granger dug into the batter’s-box.
Granger hit a ground ball in between third and shortstop. While the Terriers’ shortstop was able to get a glove on it, there was no throw as the MAU leadoff man sped down the first base line. The infield single scored Whitman, making it a 4-2 ballgame.
Tanner Bushee followed with another infield single. Bellows Falls elected to try and throw Bushee out, but the MAU shortstop was a half-step ahead of the throw. Granger was stuck between second and third when the first-base umpire signaled Bushee as safe. A throw from first to third sailed high, scoring Granger and putting Bushee, the trying run, in scoring position on second.
But the comeback ended there. Jamison Nystrom, who pitched the seventh after six innings from starter Jack Cravinho, struck out MAU’s Connor Hannan to end the game as Bellows Falls escaped Bennington with a 4-3 win.
It was senior day for the Patriots, and senior Jake Tibbetts was handed the ball as their starting pitcher. Tibbetts pitched a great game. Only two of his four runs allowed were earned and he allowed five hits and walked four while striking out three.
Tibbetts let his defense behind him do the work, often allowing soft contact. The MAU defense was up to the task, especially senior center fielder Tristan Gardner and Bushee at short.
The duo connected on a pair of fantastic relays, gunning down Terrier baserunners looking to steal an extra base. The second of which saved a run.
In the top of the third with runners on first and second and Bellows Falls leading 1-0, Cole Moore hit a ball to left center. Gardner had a beat on the ball and nearly made a fully extended diving catch, but the ball hit off his glove. By the time he picked himself up and grabbed the ball, the runner from second scored. Gardner quickly hit his relay man, Bushee, as the third base coach sent the runner from first home. Bushee then fired home, beating the runner by a full step. Granger, playing catcher, applied the tag and eliminated an insurance run for the Terriers.
The Patriots bats went quietly for most of the afternoon. Nat Greenslet had the best contact of the day, hitting a ball in the right field gap in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Hannan who had doubled to left field in the previous at bat.
Senior George Gratton got the start as MAU’s designated hitter, hitting one single in three at-bats.
MAU finishes its season 8-8 with playoff seedings coming out Monday.