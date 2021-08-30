BENNINGTON — The last time the Mount Anthony girls soccer team saw the field, they walked off as winners in a big way on senior night defeating Mill River 14-0.
That wasn’t supposed to be the Patriots’ last action of the season. They had to forfeit their playoff game against Rutland, ending the COVID-19 shortened season at 2-6.
“It was awful — worst ending ever,” said MAU coach Aaron Wood.
Wood said calling the four seniors on last year’s team to inform them that their soccer careers at MAU were finished was the worst moment he’s experienced in his 10 years of coaching multiple sports.
The 2020 season was already short. For MAU, it became a little shorter with the sudden end to its season.
“I don’t think they’ll ever forget it, as probably none of us will forget these couple years, but it was such a weird season anyways starting so late, (only playing) seven games,” Wood said.
With the 2021 regular season a little more than a week away, senior captain Meghan Barilone is excited to get back to a full schedule.
“I’m very excited because we did not have a lot (of games) last year,” Barilone said. “Hopefully we’ll actually be able to play in the playoffs this year so we can have a full experience of everything.”
Wood is also excited to experience his first full season coaching MAU after making the transition from Arlington to Bennington in 2020.
“We’re really looking forward to having more time to kind of build what we want to build and play a brand of soccer that we want to play,” Wood said.
MAU is returning its starting goalie, senior captain Lexi Gerow. She’ll be a big part of the brand Wood mentioned.
“It’s nice to have Lexi back. She’s really gained a lot of confidence from last year to this year, it’s very noticeable,” Wood said. “She needs to really be the general from the back of the field this year.”
MAU’s third senior captain will also play a crucial role.
“We also have Linnea Connell coming back and Linnea’s really committed and played year round this year,” Wood said. “She’s very confident, and we look for big things from her. Her throw-ins were a huge weapon last year but she’s solid with the feet, too.”
Barilone will be a constant for the Patriots, as well. Alexis Harrington will be another key contributor.
The team is meshing well so far this preseason, according to its captains.
“Our team’s really fun. Everybody loves each other,” Barilone said.
“We’re like a family,” Gerow added.
It’s a mix of youth and experience for MAU, who boast four freshmen on the roster: Alicia Harrington, Aurora Rella-Neill, Maggie Labatt and Abby Sekora. All four are expected to start for the Patriots, according to Wood.
The Patriots begin their season Sept. 9 at home against Brattleboro at 7 p.m.