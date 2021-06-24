BENNINGTON — A new Spinelli Field, renovations and upgrades of the athletic complex are getting closer to a vote after last week’s Mount Anthony Union High School board meeting.
Members of the Spinelli Field committee, led by chairperson Mike Molloy, were looking for the OK to send the plan to a bond vote which would be scheduled to go to the voters in November if it’s approved.
The board passed a motion to keep the process moving, with members Ed Letourneau and Jackie Kelly voting against.
According to a letter to the committee from MSK in Bennington, the estimated cost for the renovations and upgrades — which include a new turf field, would be $3.5 million. The estimates are based on a synthetic turf field with site drainage and takes into account some of the other upgrades, including bathrooms, heating the concession and ticket stand and adding a crow’s nest to the bleachers, which will allow visiting teams to record the games.
One of the major upgrades is putting together the ticket booth, restrooms and storage space into one heated building.
Other improvements include a resurfacing of Zemianek Track, stormwater system upgrades, parking upgrades and new “small-ball” lighting, which would allow sports like lacrosse to be played at the school field instead of at the Vets Home field across the street.
“We want to do it all at one time,” Molloy said at the meeting. “It doesn’t make sense to piecemeal it together. The field is just a third of the cost, everything else is included as well.”
MSK is supposed to come to August’s board meeting with even more information, Molloy said. At last week’s meeting, the board had a Frequency Asked Questions sheet and a list of testimonials from athletic directors and athletic trainers at schools where there are already field turf fields in Vermont.
Board member Jackie Kelly has had concerns about the upgrades. At the meeting, she said that nothing has been discussed about Vermont’s want to go green and then creating a field that’s not green.
“They’ve come so far with synthetic fields from where they were, as long as its the non-rubber material,” Molloy said. “The third-generation surface in the last couple of years is so far advanced.”
She also asked how they can justify the cost if it’s only being used for a short time.
The district’s head of buildings and grounds, Tony D’Onofrio, said that the turf can be repurposed and recycled.
“You’re not just throwing it away when you have to resurface it,” D’Onofrio said.
Molloy said that the estimate from MSK has gone up since it was first priced out in November 2020, but that prices are expected to come down over the next year for building materials.
“Everyone says it’s about time, of course, the people I talk to all have an interest in athletics,” said board member and former athletic director Dave Fredricksen. “The community has always been supportive of Mount Anthony and the [school] budgets pass. For a variety of reasons, it’s the way to go. We haven’t had a nice grass field since I’ve been here.”
Fredricksen said that it would also be useful for physical education classes.
“It’s tough to get outside and with the synthetic field, you can use it a lot,” Fredricksen said.
In southern Vermont, Burr and Burton Academy and Rutland High School each have field-turf fields and each have hosted championships — BBA this fall for the Division I field hockey championship and Rutland has hosted the state football championships every year since 2010. Brattleboro and Hartford also use field-turf facilities.
“I’m in favor of a turf field, but we have to make sure we have everything fund-wise [is in place] so we don’t have to go back to the taxpayers later,” said board member Leon Johnson. “Everything needs to be in there before we move forward and we still can figure out how much the bond would be.”