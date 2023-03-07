BARRE — Long Trail was seconds away from its first boys basketball championship game appearance, but Mid Vermont Christian’s Abel Goodwin had something to say about that.
The Eagles’ junior guard hit a game-winning fadeaway jumper over three Long Trail defenders in the closing seconds of Monday’s Division IV semifinals contest inside Barre Auditorium, capping off an incredible double-digit comeback as MVCS escaped with the 47-46 victory.
Goodwin caught an inbounds pass at the top of the key with seven seconds remaining and MVCS trailing 46-45. He took two dribbles to the right facing pressure from Mountain Lions forward J.D. Redding. As he rose near the right elbow, Ty Dickerson closed out quickly and put a hand in his face. Luca Goff was also providing pressure as a trio of LTS players swarmed to defend the shot, but Goodwin was unbothered – swishing in the jumper.
LTS called timeout to regroup, but Jack Dickerson’s 35-foot hurl clanked off the back rim and out as the final buzzer sounded, ending the No. 1 Mountain Lions’ championship aspirations.
LTS led by as many as 14 earlier in the fourth quarter, but MVCS ended the game on a 17-2 run to clinch its first title game appearance in program history. Joel Roberts led the way with 18 points for the victors while Goodwin pitched in with 11, including his game-winner.
Luca Goff led LTS with 14 points, followed by 12 each from Jack and Ty Dickerson.
MVCS advances to the title game where it will play the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal game between No. 2 Rivendell and No. 3 Danville.