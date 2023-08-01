RUTLAND — The Bennington Marauders returned from White Memorial Pool Saturday as Southern Vermont Swim League Small Division champions.
The Marauders totaled 970 points and 11 different swimmers claimed individual wins. Bennington had some dominant swims, none more so than Emily Tibbetts’ 100 yard individual medley. The rising Mount Anthony sophomore finished in a brisk one minute and five seconds, more than 12.5 seconds ahead of the next fastest swimmer in her division.
That highlighted a dominant day for the 15-year-old, who won all six of the events she entered. Tibbetts collected four individual wins – including another 12 second victory in the 100 yard backstroke – and capped off her perfect day with a pair of relay victories.
Braeden McManus also went a perfect six-for-six on the day, joining Tibbetts in a pair of mixed relays and winning all four of his individual events, as well. McManus’ most dominant showing came in the 100 yard fly, where he finished in 57.87 seconds, more than 6.5 seconds ahead of second place.
Bennington’s Lucy Poole was nearly as dominant, winning all four of her individual races and going one for two in relays. Her lone loss came in the mixed 200 yard medley relay, won by Tibbetts, Josha Roopnarine, Shay Callanan and McManus. That same grouping also swam to victory in the 200 yard freestyle relay.
Roopnarine won two individual events. He dominated the 100 yard breaststroke, winning by 12 seconds. Callanan won the 100 yard breaststroke in her division.
Sam Tock swam to four individual victories while Amelia Zazzaro and Charlie Paquin each claimed three wins.
Abigail Marki-Davis found herself in the most competitive race of the meet, touching the wall .1 seconds faster than Connecticut River Valley’s Ruby Kiefer in the 50 yard breaststroke. Marki-Davis won the 100 yard breaststroke by a much more comfortable margin of five seconds.
Rounding out Marauders winners were James Tock with two victories and Ava Salvesvold with one.
Rutland grabbed the overall meet victory with 1,737 team points.
Bennington returns to the pool this weekend for the Vermont Swim Association state championships at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction.