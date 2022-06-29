BENNINGTON — The Bennington Marauders began their summer season with a sweep over Springfield on Tuesday at the Bennington Recreation Center. The girls won 182-113, while the boys won 114-97.
The Marauders girls team celebrated 24 wins, highlighted by four individual victories by Zoey Zazzaro in the 15-16 year-old division and another four wins courtesy of Emily Tibbetts in the 13-14 age group.
Zazzaro won the 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard butterfly, 50 yard backstroke and the 100 yard freestyle, while Tibbetts took home wins in the 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, 100 yard backstroke and 100 yard freestyle.
Shay Callahan and Amelia Zazzaro each won three races for the Marauders.
Abigail Maki-Davis won two events for Bennington while six other swimmers: Nora Camarda, Bella Brinckerhoff, Ava Salvesvold, Olivia Crandall, Lucy Poole and Adeline Isakov each took home one individual victory.
The Marauders also won five relays.
The Bennington boys won 20 events, including four by Keegan Avienu and Nixon Lebert.
Boston Lebert and Nolan Reece each won three events, while Bennington swimmers Timur Isakov and Casey Reese each won two.
The Bennington boys also claimed victory in two relay races.
The Marauders return to the pool July 5, hosting Manchester at 4 p.m.