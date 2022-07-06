BENNINGTON — The Manchester Tritons and Bennington Marauders met for the first time this summer at the Bennington Recreation Department pool on Tuesday afternoon.
Six local swimmers grabbed four individual victories, leading the way for the meet.
For Manchester, it was Harper Stevenson shining in the girls events, sweeping the 15-16 age group in the 50 and 100 yard breaststroke, 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard backstroke.
Bennington’s Abigail Maki-Davis dominated her 11-12 age division, winning the 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, 50 yard breaststroke and 100 yard freestyle. Fellow Marauder Lucy Poole shined in the 13-14 division, finishing first in the 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard butterfly, 100 yard butterfly and 100 yard freestyle.
The Bennington boys were led by strong swimming from Braeden McManus in the 13-14 age group. McManus won all four of his individual events: the 100 yard individual medley, 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke and 100 yard freestyle.
A pair of Manchester boys also won four events. Andrew Torba, competing in the 9-10 division, snagged wins in the 100 yard individual medley, 200 yard freestyle, 25 yard breaststroke and the 50 yard freestyle.
Meanwhile, fellow Triton William Mair controlled the 11-12 age group, winning the 100 yard individual medley, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard backstroke and the 50 yard breaststroke.
Jax Torba (three wins) and Blake Bishop (two wins) rounded out Triton boys swimmers with multiple wins in the meet.
Josha Roopnarine (three wins), Timur Isakov (three wins) and Nixon Lebert (two wins) also had strong days in the pool for Bennington.
Three more Triton girls: Hanna Mair, Natalie Maier and Willa Redden swam to three wins each, while Elise and Kate Hornby snagged two wins apiece.
Emily Tibbetts and Shay Callahan won three individual events each for the Marauders, with Adeline Isakov rounding out swimmers with multiple wins, with two.
The two teams meet again on Saturday afternoon in Manchester.