SPRINGFIELD — The Bennington Marauders summer swim team had a good start to the season against the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays earlier this week.
Multiple swimmers in multiple age groups saw success, with many first place finishes.
Bennington won three different relays, with the Marauders winning the 14U girls 200 medley relay, the 12U girls 200 free relay and the 14U girls 200 free relay. The medley was won by the team of Emily Tibbetts, Logan Parizo, Zoey Zazzaro and Lucy Driscoll in 2 minutes, 18.52 seconds. That same team was victorious in the 200 free relay as well.
The 12U girls finished their win in 2:21.30 with the team of Alexina Dolmetsch, Ava Salvesvold, Avery Camarda and Abigail Maki-Davis.
Three Marauders won all four events they entered, including Amelia Zazzaro, Josha Roopnarine and Lucy Poole. Zazzaro won the 100 yard IM and the 25 yard freestyle, butterfly and backstroke in the 9-10 year old races.
Roopnarine was a four-time winner at 13-14 in the 100 IM, 50 free, 50 back and 100 free, while Poole was first in the 11-12 bracket in the 50 free, 50 fly, 100 fly and 100 free.
Three others were three-event winners — Ava Salvesvold won the 11-12 100 IM, 100 breaststroke and the 50 backstroke; Zoey Zazzaro won the 13-14 50 free, 50 fly and 100 free and Timur Isakov won the 25 free, 25 fly and the 25 back in the 9-10 age group.
Other winners were Kendall Madison in the 13-14 age bracket in the 50 back and the 50 breaststroke and Priya Roopnarine in the 25 breaststroke and the 50 free for the 9-10 age bracket. Adeline Isakov was first in the 50 breaststroke for the 11-12 girls, Nolan Reese was first in the 50 free for the 11-12 boys and Emily Tibbetts won the 100 back in the 13-14 age bracket.
The Marauders compete next on Tuesday, July 6 when they host Brattleboro at the Bennington Rec Center.