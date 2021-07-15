BRATTLEBORO - The Bennington Marauders continued a strong start to its summer season in a dual meet against Brattleboro on Tuesday.
Marauders in all age groups enjoyed success in the pool, with many swimmers taking home the win.
The Marauders performed well both individually and in team events.
Bennington’s 10 and under 100 yard medley relay team of Nora Camarda, Priya Roopnarine, Amelia Zazzaro and Hannah Lebert took home the victory with a combined time of one minute 31.48 seconds.
In the 18 and under 200 yard medley relay, it was the combination of Emily Tibbetts, Ava Salvesvold, Zoey Zazzaro and Shay Callanan finishing first, with a time of 2:10.87.
Tibbetts, Callanan, Zazzaro teamed up with Kendal Madison to win the 18 and under 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:51.59
Callanan also placed first in the 500 yard freestyle (5:35.49) and the 15-16 100 yard backstroke (1:09.24).
Along with the relay victories, Tibbetts won the 100 yard individual medley in the 13-14 age bracket with her time of 1:09.40 and the 100 yard backstroke (1:08.28).
In individual races, Zoey Zazzaro won the 13-14 50 yard freestyle (27.38) and the 13-14 100 yard freestyle (59.40).
Amelia Zazzaro took home the victory in the 9-10 100 yard individual medley with a time of 1:25.62. She also won the 25 yard backstroke (19.23) and 50 yard freestyle (34.21).
Josha Roopnarine and Timur Isakov paced the Marauder boys with four and three individual wins, respectively. Roopnarine, in the 13-14 age group, won the 50 yard freestyle (25.86), 100 yard breaststroke (1:18.36), 100 yard backstroke (1:10.1) and 100 yard freestyle (56.6). Isakov placed first in the 9-10 year old 25 yard butterfly (27.54), 25 yard breaststroke (28.51) and 25 yard freestyle (19.00) events.
Alexina Dolmetsch won the 11-12 year old 50 yard breaststroke (46.40) and 200 yard freestyle (1:30.31).
Nixon Lebert took home two individual victories in the boys 11-12 age bracket: 50 yard freestyle (31.76) and 50 yard breaststroke (44.58).
Adeline Isakov, competing in the 11-12 girls division, won the 100 yard individual medley (1:19.9) and the 100 yard freestyle (1:11.87) events.
In the girls 8 and under division, Nora Camarda won the 25 yard backstroke with a time of 19.23.
In the 9-10 girls division, Priya Roopnarine took home the victory in the 25 yard breaststroke with her time of 22.67.
James Baker won the 13-14 boys 50 yard breaststroke with a time of 34.34.
The Marauders return to the pool on Tuesday, with a home meet against Springfield at 5 p.m.