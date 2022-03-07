SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The Bennington Marauders participated in the silver championships meet at Union College over the weekend.
More than 700 athletes swam in the meet that spanned three days.
Emily Tibbetts had the best finish of all Marauders, placing 2nd in the 200 yard freestyle. Tibbetts also finished 7th in the 100 yard breaststroke.
Three other Marauders finished races inside the top-eight. Amelia Zazzaro earned 3rd in the 50 yard freestyle and 4th in the 100 yard free.
Josha Roopnarine came in 7th in the 100 yard freestyle and 8th in the 100 yard breaststroke and Shay Callanan earned 7th in the 500 yard freestyle.
Also competing and posting best times for the Marauders was: Avery Camarda, Priya Roopnarine, Abigail Maki-Davis, Zoey Zazzaro, Ava Salvesvold, Lucy Driscoll, Braeden McManus, Nolan Reese, Casey Reese and Daniel Wellspeak.
The Marauders wrap up their winter season at the Gold Championships next weekend.