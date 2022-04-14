Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac boys lacrosse dropped its Thursday match against Voorheesville 13-3. Brady Mann scored 2 goals for the Wildcats while Jack Cavanaugh had the other.

The Wildcats return to the field Tuesday at Lansingburgh at 5 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

