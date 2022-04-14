Hoosick Falls/Tamarac boys lacrosse dropped its Thursday match against Voorheesville 13-3. Brady Mann scored 2 goals for the Wildcats while Jack Cavanaugh had the other.
The Wildcats return to the field Tuesday at Lansingburgh at 5 p.m.
