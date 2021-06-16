MANCHESTER — Bennington Post 13 is no longer the only American Legion baseball team in Bennington County thanks to the emergence of Manchester Union Underground.
After the coronavirus forced the cancelation of legion baseball throughout the state last year, the Vermont Summer Baseball League took its spot as a one-year league that offered athletes the opportunity to play baseball over the summer. Manchester fielded a team, and now that legion ball is back Union coach Eddie Lewicki is trying to build a program.
“We are lucky enough to have some good sponsors and we have things rolling, but I think it’s gonna take a lot (from) the kids too,” Lewicki said. “We’re gonna work hard and expect a lot out of them because I think that they have the ability to do really well.”
Manchester has 16 players on its roster, with a lot of players who just completed a 9-7 season with Burr and Burton’s varsity baseball team. Lewicki serves as an assistant coach for BBA.
Key pieces from the Bulldogs’ team like Trevor Greene, Will Addington, Danny Scarlotta and Coleman Reece will help fill out the Union’s roster, which features a lot of younger players. Lewicki is hoping to parlay BBA’s momentum from the spring into a successful debut season in legion ball.
“I know we had promise during the high school season, and there’s a lot of the same kids,” Lewicki said. “(We’re) excited, I think we can do well in the south but there’s a lot of good teams in the south. You have to be ready to play every day, but with a mixture of our young kids, and some older kids that we have, I think it’ll be fun.”
One of those older players is Joe McCoy, who shined on the diamond for BBA in 2019. A member of Hobart College’s football team, McCoy hasn’t spent a whole lot of time on the diamond in the past couple of years, but his talent speaks for itself. McCoy will undoubtedly play a big role in whatever success Manchester enjoys this summer. He and the other older players will also help show some of the younger players like Sebastien Dostal and Tor Majorell, who played for BBA’s junior varsity this spring, what it takes to elevate your game to the next level.
The interest level is high in Manchester as 24 players attended try-outs. Lewicki kept 16, and with a few players set to miss the season-opener double header against Post 13 on Saturday, those strong numbers will pay immediate dividends.
Players are balancing responsibilities as BBA’s football camp is also happening this week, causing some players to miss early season practices. Lewicki said he likes the group he has and as the season progresses things can “get rolling.”
“It’s gonna take a few days to kind of get rolling here but we have good attitudes here, good leadership,” he said. “They seem to be really excited about what’s going on. So, I’m looking forward to it.”
The Union will host Bennington Post 13 on Saturday at Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park. First pitch for game one is slated for noon.
ROSTER: Sam Steinman, Aiden Buggee, Nathan Smilko, Charles Brownlee, Sebastien Dostal, Jakob Crossman, Danny Scarlotta, Charles Kunz, Trevor Greene, Will Addington, Coleman Reece, Jack McCoy, Joe McCoy, Dylan Poddick, Hudson Deck, Tor Majorell