COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Manchester resident Jim Kaat has been selected for induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022.
Kaat, a left-handed pitcher, began his MLB career in 1959 with the Washington Senators, which later became the Minnesota Twins in 1961.
Kaat appeared in 898 games throughout his 25 year career, starting 625 of them. He is 31st on the all-time MLB wins list, with 283. He won 16 Gold Glove awards, and was a three-time MLB all-star.
Kaat is best known for his 15 year stretch with the Twins franchise, where he ranks second in wins (190), trailing only Walter Johnson.
Kaat had a career ERA of 3.45 according to Baseball Reference.
Along with the Twins, Kaat spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals before retiring in 1983.
Kaat was inducted through the Golden Days Era Committee, receiving the 12 votes necessary among a panel of 16 Hall of Famers, baseball executives and media members.
Kaat is joined by longtime Twins teammate Tony Oliva, as well as Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, Bud Fowler and Buck O'Neil.
The six honorees will be inducted on July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Kaat was the host of the 2020 Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional All Stars Awards Show.