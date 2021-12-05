Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.