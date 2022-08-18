STOWE — Taylor Bellemare of Manchester's Ekwanok Country Club won the 2022 Vermont Mid-Amateur Championship, beating Rutland Country Club’s Max Major in 23 holes in the Sunday, Aug. 14 championship match at Stowe Golf Club.
Top-seeded Bellemare, a Hoosick Falls native now residing in Manchester, forced the back-and-forth match into extra holes with a 3 on 18. It took five extra holes, where Bellemare eventually earned the win.
Bellemare and Mitchell Evans went the distance in their semifinal match with Bellemare winning 1-up.
Bellemare took on Country Club of Barre’s Troy Evans, the No. 25 seed, in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Bellemare took a quick 2-up advantage through two holes, but Evans stayed afloat cutting the deficit to one for a stretch of the front nine.
Bellemare took control on the back nine, winning each of the first four holes to secure a dominating 6-and-5 win.
Bellemare, the 2020 Mid-Am runner-up, carded 10 birdies in the stroke play qualifying round to lock up the top seed in the 32-man match play tournament.