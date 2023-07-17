Manchester Union Underground swept its weekend doubleheader against Lakes Region to improve to 8-7 on the season.
The bat of Trevor Greene and the arm of Henry Maier proved to be a quality combination in Manchester’s 11-6 victory in game one. Greene finished with four RBIs, including a sixth inning triple with the bases loaded to break the game open.
Maier pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs on six hits. He rang up five batters and walked one. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Greene finished the job on the mound, not allowing a run in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Charles Kunz added two RBIs for Manchester in the win.
Carson Babbie did all he could to exact revenge for Lakes Region in game two, but a two-run bottom of the sixth was the difference maker as Manchester escaped with the 2-1 win.
Babbie silenced the Manchester bats into the fifth inning, allowing just one hit through 4 1/3 innings on the mound. He did struggle with his control at times, walking six batters, but managed to keep Manchester scoreless.
Babbie helped his own cause in the top of the third, ripping an RBI double to center off Manchester starter Griff Briggs, giving Lakes Region the 1-0 lead.
Manchester was able to get to Lakes Region reliever Cody Nelson for two runs in the bottom of the sixth, first on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Milo Tucker followed by an RBI single courtesy of Tor Majorell in the very next at-bat for the eventual winning run.
Briggs pitched four innings for Union Underground, allowing one earned run on two hits. He also struck out four and walked two. Max Browlee got the win, pitching three perfect innings.
Manchester travels to Bennington Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch against Post 13.