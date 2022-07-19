MANCHESTER — A three run bottom of the fourth inning for Manchester Union Underground was the difference maker in Tuesday’s American Legion baseball bout, as Manchester defeated Bennington Post 13 4-0.
Neither team registered a run in the opening three innings. Danny Scarlotta changed that with a single to second with no outs in the bottom of the fourth, scoring Trevor Greene who doubled to begin the inning.
Sammy Steinman drew a walk following Greene’s at-bat, and both he and Scarlotta scored on an error by Post 13’s catcher later in the inning.
Michael Lancaster drew the start for Bennington, pitching all six frames for the visitors. Lancaster limited the Manchester bats to just four hits, and only one of the four runs he allowed was earned.
He pitched his way out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth. The first four batters reached safely on a pair of hits and a pair of errors. Lancaster settled down and with the bases loaded, struck out a batter and induced a ground ball double play to get out of the inning.
Bennington’s bats were largely silenced all day, registering six hits as Greene (three innings pitched), Will Addington (four innings) and Scarlotta (one inning) combined for the shutout.
Manchester improves to 12-4 with just a home doubleheader on Saturday against Bellows Falls remaining on its schedule. Bennington drops to 5-12 and plays its final regular season game today at 5:30 p.m. at Mount Anthony Union High School against White River Junction.