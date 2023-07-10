RUTLAND — Manchester Union Underground split a doubleheader Saturday against Rutland Post 31.
Left-hander Isaiah Wood confused the Manchester bats in the first game, limiting the visitors to four hits in his complete game shutout. Wood showed great command of the strike zone as he led Rutland to the win, walking just one batter and striking out seven.
Max Brownlee drew the start for Manchester, allowing four runs in four innings of work. Milo Tucker pitched the final two innings, allowing two unearned runs.
Jordan Beayon and Braedon McKeighan did the bulk of the damage at the plate for Rutland, each driving in two runs in the victory.
Manchester found its offense in the second contest, winning 7-2, with six different players driving in a run.
After a scoreless first, Manchester struck first in the second inning on a Tucker RBI groundout.
Rutland responded in the bottom half of the inning with a Cameron Rider double to give Post 31 a 2-1 lead, but Manchester starter Henry Maier settled in from there, keeping the Post 31 bats at bay for the remainder of the day. Maier pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits.
Manchester answered back with a four run third inning, including a two run single off the bat of Griff Briggs, giving Union Underground a lead they would not relinquish. In the next at-bat, Trevor Greene sent Briggs home with an RBI triple.
Bodie Walker, Dylan Poddick and Tor Majorell added RBIs for Manchester in the victory.
Manchester hosted White River Junction Post 84 Sunday, but thunderstorms forced that game to be postponed in the bottom of the second inning. Manchester held a 5-1 lead.
Union Underground (3-7) returns to action Tuesday, playing at Bellows Falls Post 37 at 5:30 p.m.