RUTLAND — Manchester Union Underground pitchers Griff Briggs and Max Brownlee took turns shutting down the Rutland Post 31 offense during Saturday’s American Legion baseball doubleheader.
It was Briggs dealing in the first game, a 10-0 Manchester mercy rule win that saw Union Underground put five runs up in the top of the first.
Aidan Buggee and Sammy Steinman each had a double in the frame that drove in a pair of runs, building a more than comfortable lead for their pitcher.
Briggs confused the Rutland bats all day, holding Post 31 to three hits through five innings. He struck out 10 batters while not issuing a walk.
The second game was a pitcher’s duel. The lone run came courtesy of a Trevor Greene line drive single to center field, plating Buggee from second base with two outs in the top of the fifth inning.
Brownlee allowed four hits, struck out three batters and did not walk a single batter during his complete game shutout.
Rutland’s starter Matt Greeno was just as impressive, holding the Manchester bats to the lone run on six hits, striking out four and issuing one walk.
Manchester improves to 11-4 on the season and is at Bellows Falls today for a 5:30 p.m. contest.