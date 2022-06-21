BENNINGTON — Less than 24 hours removed from graduating Flood Brook Middle School, Manchester Union Underground’s Milo Tucker was inserted into a pressure situation with Manchester leading Bennington Post 13 8-4 in the bottom of the seventh in Tuesday’s American Legion baseball game.
With one out, Manchester manager Eddie Lewicki handed the ball to Tucker with runners on first and second to close the game out. Lewicki had only seen one 10-pitch bullpen session from the youngest player on his team, but had to turn to him with a few players missing the game to attend Burr and Burton football camp and an injury to Will Addington.
Addington was penciled in to relieve starter Max Brownlee, but a knee injury as he rounded third base in the top of the second inning forced him out of the game. That left Tucker, who calmly forced a sacrifice fly ball to left to the first batter he faced, Lukas Cates.
After plunking the following batter, Tucker settled back in and forced a fly out to centerfield to close the door on a Manchester 8-5 victory.
“He did great, he threw strikes,” Lewicki said. “He did what he needed to do and it’s exciting for me because I have another arm that I can throw out there in response.”
Brownlee pitched a solid game, striking out 10 Post 13 batters. His curveball fooled the Bennington bats at times, as half of the punch outs came at looked third strikes.
“He did a really good job today against a good, tough lineup in Bennington,” Lewicki said. “We had to ride him probably longer than I wanted to, but that was just because of not having our normal lineup today.”
At the plate, Trevor Greene had a bases-clearing double down the left field line in the top of the second that drove in three runs and extended the Manchester lead to 5-1. Greene finished with three of Manchester’s four hits on the day.
Bennington used three pitchers. Josh Worthington, who has pitched in every game this season for Post 13, drew another start and lasted two innings. Brody Krawzyck (1 1/3) and Ethan Paligo (3 2/3) pitched in relief.
Bennington’s pitching staff had trouble finding the strike zone at times, dishing out 12 free bases. The Post 13 pitchers walked seven batters and plunked five more.
Michael Lancaster (three-for four, two RBIs) and Nat Greenslet (one hit, two RBIs) led Post 13 at the plate.