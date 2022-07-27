RUTLAND — Everyone attending Wednesday’s American Legion baseball game saw Manchester Union Underground coach Eddie Lewicki signaling for Jack McCoy to stop as he rounded third base in the bottom of the eighth inning as No. 2 Manchester and No. 3 Colchester were knotted at 5. Well, almost everyone.
McCoy missed the sign and continued down the third base line. He slid home safely as the relay throw was mishandled, putting the finishing touches on a dramatic come-from-behind victory as Manchester escaped with the 6-5 win in extra innings.
A Trevor Greene double which found a gap between Colchester’s center and right fielder is what put McCoy in motion on the walk-off.
Off the bat, McCoy was thinking score.
“Coming off first, I just thought it was so deep that I was going home all day,” McCoy said. “Coming off second and looking at third, I was just focusing on tagging the base. I never saw Eddie.”
McCoy tied the game at 5 in the previous at-bat, muscling a short blooper off the end of his bat to short center, plating Max Brownlee from third.
Things were looking bleak early for Manchester in Wednesday’s American Legion baseball state tournament opener at St. Peter’s Field in Rutland.
It couldn’t manage much offense off Colchester’s pitching, registering just three hits and a single run through six innings and trailing 3-1.
When Colchester tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh, the three run deficit felt like a lot more than that.
With its back against the wall, Manchester strung together its best inning of the day.
A Brownlee single got things started and McCoy followed that up with a RBI double to center, trimming the deficit to 4-2.
Sammy Steinman brought McCoy around later in the inning and with two outs, Griff Briggs showed he has the clutch gene as well — smacking a RBI line drive to right field to tie the game at 4.
"I'm just really proud of how they fought. We were pretty bad early, facing a very, very good baseball team,” Lewicki said.
Lewicki threw four different pitchers in Wednesday’s win, with Greene drawing the start and allowing three runs, all coming in the second, in four innings.
Will Addington held Colchester scoreless through two innings of work. Danny Scarlotta only managed to retire one batter before Union Underground went to Brownlee, who closed out the game and recorded the final five outs.
Bryce Carey (two innings) and Ben Knapp (four innings) kept Manchester’s bats quiet for most of the afternoon. Henry Wood-Lewis pitched the final two frames for Colchester as Manchester settled into its offensive rhythm.
Union Underground had a date with the North’s top seed, South Burlington, on Thursday at Castleton University.