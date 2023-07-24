Post 13 @ Manchester Union Underground 7/13/2023 (copy)

Bennington Post 13 catcher Nat Greenslet applies a tag at home plate during a July 13 American Legion baseball game against Manchester Union Underground in Manchester. 

CASTLETON — Manchester Union Underground’s season came to an end this weekend with a pair of defeats in the American Legion baseball state tournament.

The No. 2 seed in the south, Manchester lost 13-0 to the Colchester Cannons Saturday at Vermont State University-Castleton before forfeiting Sunday’s game against Addison County.

Malakai Callahan limited the Manchester bats to just three hits, one apiece by Trevor Greene, Griff Briggs and Charles Kunz.

Max Brownlee, Tor Majorell and Boden Walker split time on the mound. Manchester finishes its 2023 campaign at 8-10 overall.

