CASTLETON — Manchester Union Underground’s season came to an end this weekend with a pair of defeats in the American Legion baseball state tournament.
The No. 2 seed in the south, Manchester lost 13-0 to the Colchester Cannons Saturday at Vermont State University-Castleton before forfeiting Sunday’s game against Addison County.
Malakai Callahan limited the Manchester bats to just three hits, one apiece by Trevor Greene, Griff Briggs and Charles Kunz.
Max Brownlee, Tor Majorell and Boden Walker split time on the mound. Manchester finishes its 2023 campaign at 8-10 overall.