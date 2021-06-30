MANCHESTER - Halfway through the Vermont American Legion season, the newcomers of the Southern Division find themselves in contention for tournament play.
Manchester Union Underground is making a name for itself in its inaugural season, sitting at 5-3 and third in the Southern Division standings. With nine games remaining until tournament play, coach Eddie Lewicki isn’t surprised with where his team sits.
“I think that if you look at our roster and you see how young we are, this is about to be expected,” Lewicki said. “But I guess in (me), I look at it and see that we probably could have won another game or two. Yes, I think 5-3 is good. We've played a tough schedule so far, but I think it could be better.”
Manchester has four rising sophomores that have played a large role so far in Max Brownlee, Jack McCoy, Sebastien Dostal and Danny Scarlotta, All four have seen time on the mound. They also have a group of veterans in guys like Joey McCoy, Sam Steinman and Will Addington.
The pitching - highlighted by three shutouts - has been the main reason for Manchester’s solid start.
Brownlee threw a gem in Manchester’s first ever game, blanking a very dangerous Bennington Post 13 lineup for the team’s first shutout of the year. That set the tone for strong pitching performances that have led to wins.
“I would say our pitching is our strongest point so far, and I think fast forwarding to Thursday our pitching gets much better with the return of Trevor Greene,” Lewicki said.
Greene, a key piece to Burr and Burton’s varsity baseball success this past season, has largely been sidelined by injuries thus far in the legion season, appearing in just one contest and only pitching one inning.
The addition of Greene for Manchester extends beyond just the mound.
“He can kind of change the game with one swing,” Lewicki said. “And I think that as a team, just having him in uniform, being with the guys, it makes us better. He's a good fielder, he's an all around good baseball player. So adding him into a lineup that at times for us is very good, it just makes us better.”
The one area Manchester must improve on if it wants to make it into the tournament and contend is its defensive play.
“Our losses this year have been losses due to us giving up so many errors,” Lewicki said.
With many of its pitchers pitching to contact, Manchester is heavily reliant on its defense to make the routine plays, something they have struggled with at times this season.
In Tuesday’s 9-2 loss to Bennington Post 13, Manchester couldn’t capitalize on strong pitching performances by both Brownlee and Jack McCoy due to a handful of errors that turned the tide in Bennington’s favor.
The defensive woes also appeared in Manchester’s 18-7 loss in the first game of a double-header against White River Junction on Saturday.
Manchester came out in the second game and looked like a different team, playing sound defensively and came away with the 11-2 win.
Lewicki isn’t sure why one game his defense may struggle and the next they’re playing sound baseball.
“I really don't know what it is, sometimes I question whether it's a mental focus thing,” he said. “Or sometimes I question whether it's just a fear of making a mistake. And it's really hard to say. but at the end of the day I'd like to see a little more competitiveness amongst the group.”
Lewicki is confident that if his team can improve defensively, Manchester can compete.
“If we play clean baseball, we're really tough to beat because of our pitching,” he said.
Manchester has also played a strong schedule to date. Bennington appears to be a team in contention sitting at 4-2 and the currently occupying the No. 2 seed in the south, and Manchester has faced off against them three times so far, winning one and losing the other two contests.
Lewicki said his team is focusing on what’s in front of them, and is confident in his team.
“I feel confident, I've challenged our guys in that they need to continue to get better every day,” Lewicki said. “We need to continue to work hard and play our game of baseball, and at the end of the day all that matters is just making that top four. If we can make the top four and get into the tournament, I actually feel pretty confident in the fact that we have like a week off (before) the tournament, and we'll have all of our top pitchers rested and ready to go.”
Manchester hosts Rutland Post 31 for a doubleheader on Thursday as they try to get back into the win column.