RUTLAND — The Manchester Tritons swam to a fifth place finish at the Southern Vermont Swim League district meet Saturday at White Memorial Pool.
The Tritons finished with 927 team points, and four Manchester swimmers won at least one event.
Elise Hornby won a photo finish in the 200 yard freestyle, finishing .04 seconds ahead of Brattleboro's Tenley Rea for one of her two victories. Hornby also was the fastest swimmer in the 100 yard backstroke.
Her older brother, Michael, won the 100 yard backstroke in his division. Jack Marquis also won two events for Manchester, claiming victories in the 100 yard individual medley and the 100 yard backstroke.
Raven French rounded out the Manchester winners with her victory in the 50 yard backstroke.
Nine Tritons swam to runner-up finishes, including Elise Hornby.
Willa Redden led the way with three second-place finishes, while Abby Kopeck had two. Lexi Marquis, Cal Marquis, Cecilia Horny, Kate Hornby, Piper Downey and Logan Pazos also collected one second-place finish for Manchester.
The Tritons 12 and under mixed 200 yard freestyle relay team placed second out of 10 teams, finishing the race in 2:24.24, roughly seven seconds off the pace of the winning Brattleboro Swim Team.
Ava Mastaglio, Sean Carroccio, Kate Hornby and Downey led Manchester to a second place finish in that race.
Rutland grabbed the overall meet victory with 1,737 team points.
Manchester returns to the pool this weekend for the Vermont Swim Association state championships at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction.