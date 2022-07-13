MANCHESTER — The Manchester Tritons swept the Bennington Marauders in the pool on Tuesday afternoon, with the girls squeaking out a 173-163 win and the boys winning by a comfortable 149-72 margin.
Harper Stevenson continued her strong summer in the pool, taking first place in four events (100 yard individual medley, 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard butterfly, 200 yard freestyle) in the 15-16 age group, while three Bennington swimmers: Adeline Isakov, Emily Tibbetts and Alexina Dolmetsch each won three individual races.
Triton swimmers Willa Redden, Kate Hornby and Natalie Maier also had three wins apiece.
Lucy Driscoll, Olivia Crandall and Amelia Zazzaro rounded out Marauder swimmers with multiple wins, each winning a pair.
Hanna Mair and Giana Fiske of the Tritons also won two events.
On the boys side, a quartet of Tritons each won three individual events: Jax Torba, Andrew Torba, William Mair and Blake Bishop.
Bennington’s Braeden McManus and Josha Roopnarine also secured three individual wins.
Manchester’s Will Morrell, Nathan Younce and Quintin Salo rounded out swimmers with multiple wins, each winning two events.