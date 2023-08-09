WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Manchester Tritons season came to a close over the weekend, taking fifth place in Division III with 571 team points at the Vermont Swim Association Championships.
Harper Stevenson led the charge for Manchester, winning all five of her individual races. Stevenson claimed victories in the 50 and 100 fly, 100 yard breaststroke, 100 yard individual medley and the 200 yard freestyle.
Willa Redden also had a banner day, securing a pair of wins and placing inside the top-10 in all of her races. The Tritons dominated the 17-19 50 yard freestyle, with Redden placing first at 25.34 seconds and teammate Abby Kopeck right behind her (25.87) for a second-place finish.
Redden also won the 100 yard freestyle, finished second in the 100 yard backstroke, 50 in the 50 yard backstroke and eighth overall in the 50 yard fly.
Kopeck added three sixth place finishes (50 yard backstroke, 50 yard fly, 100 yard freestyle) to round out her impressive meet.
Fellow Triton Elise Hornby raced to three top-10 finishes in the 12 and under age bracket. She took third in both the 50 and 100 yard breaststroke and finished fourth in the 200 yard freestyle, providing Manchester with valuable points.
Siena Marshall had a pair of top-10 placements, earning fifth in the 100 yard fly and ninth in the 100 yard freestyle for her 13-14 age bracket.
Kate Hornby rounded out Manchester’s female swimmers with top-10 placements, earning fifth in the 100 yard fly.
Boys
Michael Hornby led the Tritons with four top-10 finishes. His best placement came in the 100 yard backstroke, where he earned fourth overall. He also took sixth in the 50 yard backstroke, 50 yard freestyle and seventh in the 100 yard freestyle.
Manchester’s Sebastian Luke swam to a seventh place finish in the 50 yard backstroke in the 9-10 age group.
The Btc Barracudas won the meet with 3611 team points. The Upper Valley Rapids claimed the Division III title with their 790.5 team points.