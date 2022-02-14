MANCHESTER — The Women’s Premier Soccer League announced today that after a year delay, Manchester will be the host city for the NE WPSL Regional International Combine taking place May 11-13.
Manchester’s location in the picturesque Green Mountains, in the Battenkill River valley, and only 200 miles from MetLife Stadium and 160 miles to Gillette Stadium make it an ideal location for an international player evaluation event.
According to the WPSL Director of International Programs, Andy Vera, “Our host WPSL club, Vermont Fusion will be providing access to some of the most beautiful well-cared of facilities in the country including Applejack Stadium which is owned and operated by the Town of Manchester.”
The showcase will welcome 40 field players and 10 goalkeepers to train in front of elite internationals coaches.
The combine will feature training sessions, scrimmages and educational seminars. Each scrimmage will be recorded and analyzed by SICS UEFA Coaches, who are based in Italy, serving as a critical tool for recruitment opportunities on the European stage.
The coaching staff invited are four top-level international coaches from the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) and the Swedish Football Association (SvFF):
Jacopo Leandri is the current head coach for the Italian U23 women’s national team and holds a UEFA ‘A’ certification.
Samuel Fagerholm is the current head coach for Umea IK of Sweden’s second division and has experience with Finland’s U23 women’s national team. Fagerholm also holds UEFA “A” Certification.
Massismo Bonazza serves as the goalkeeping director for the FIGC in the northeast Italian region of Gatteo-Mare.
Geso Strambelli is an experienced FIGC goalkeeper coach.