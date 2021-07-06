MANCHESTER - The Vermont All Star Football Camp kicks off its summer of football this Saturday at Taylor Field with a new wrinkle to the program: a seven-on-seven tournament.
As of Tuesday afternoon four teams are registered to battle it out in the inaugural 7v7 tournament: Mount Anthony, Burr and Burton, Cambridge and St. Johnsbury.
“There will be good football because I think all four of those teams have good programs,” said Vermont All Star Football Camp owner Chris Redding. “They’re teams that will probably be really good in the fall.”
Redding, a former standout receiver at both MAU and BBA who went on to play Division I football at the University of New Hampshire, purchased the football camp in February.
The game play will be two 10-minute halves, with the first eight minutes of each half featuring a running clock. The last two minutes will follow traditional football clock management: Incompletions stop the clock, as does running out of bounds.
“We're doing it intentionally for game flow,” Redding said. “The first eight (minutes) it will be full, as fast as you can go, and then the last two will be real gameplay.”
Redding said that at one point, eight teams had registered for the tournament. A few teams have since backed out due to lack of numbers and other commitments, like legion baseball, which leaves the number at four. No matter the number, Redding is excited to bring 7v7 to Southern Vermont and believes each team will improve from Saturday’s tournament.
“We have four teams that are going to be there on Saturday, they're gonna get better at football and compete,” Reading said. “I think the competition in terms of how good these teams are is relatively equal, which is exciting for all teams involved.”
MAU coach Chad Gordon said the Patriots haven’t participated in any 7v7 since he became the coach in 2017. He said the tournament will help the skill position players during their offseason work.
“It's good for the quarterbacks, defensive backs, running backs, wide receivers, linebacker type guys to get out there and just working on the fundamentals footwork and working on timing,” Gordon said
Coaches interested in participating in the tournament can visit vtfootballcamps.com to register.