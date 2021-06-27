MANCHESTER — As sloppy as its first game on Saturday against Post 84 went, the second game was the complete opposite.
The Manchester Union Underground split a doubleheader against White River Junction Post 84, with the visitors winning Game 1, 18-7, in five innings, and then the home team taking Game 2, 11-2.
It was 4-3 after two innings in the first game, but in the top of the third, everything imploded on Manchester as Post 84 scored 11 times in the inning, sending 17 hitters to the plate in the process.
By the time Manchester got the third out, it was 15-3 and starter Will Addington had been replaced by Tor Majorell.
Post 84 added two more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth and in the bottom of the fifth, Manchester scored four runs of its own, but it wasn’t enough to get the lead below 10 and the game ended by mercy-rule.
Joey McCoy was 2-for-2, while Jakob Crossman and Sam Steinman each had two-RBI hits in Game 1.
Nick Pepe led a 15-hit barrage with three hits out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup, while Alex and Danny Bushway combined for four hits, four runs scored and four RBI.
---
Game 2 was 180 degrees different for Manchester. The Union Underground scored 10 runs in the first three innings, including a five-spot in the second inning to put some space between it and Post 84.
The leader of all that offense was Will Addington, who went 4-for-4 with six RBI in the cleanup spot.
In the second inning, Crossman led off with a walk and Hudson Deck added a base hit out of the No. 9 spot. After a Coleman Reece sacrifice, Jack McCoy walked, as did Joey McCoy, earning him an RBI on the bases loaded free pass. Addington added an RBI hit and Steinman also had an RBI single. Manchester went up 7-0 on the second walk of the inning to Crossman.
They added three more in the third, the big blows an RBI hit from Jack McCoy and a two-RBI double by Addington to make it 10-2.
The benefit of all that offense was Sebastian Dostal, who went 6 innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He walked three and struck out only one as he pitched to contact all day.
Trevor Greene got the final three outs for Manchester. Colin Vielleux struggled, allowing seven runs in the first two innings. Alex Bushway pitched the third, allowing three runs.
Manchester is now 5-2 and travels to Bennington to play Post 13 on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.