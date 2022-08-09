WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Upper Valley Aquatic Center played host to Vermont’s best swimmers this weekend at the Vermont Swim Association state championships, with dozens of local swimmers taking part.
Harper Stevenson anchored her Manchester Tritons to a runner-up finish in Division III. Stevenson won gold medals in each of her four individual events. It didn’t matter the event: 200 yard freestyle, 50 yard fly, 100 yard fly, 100 yard individual medley, nobody in Stevenson’s 15-16 age bracket was faster than her.
Manchester finished with 798 combined team points, with Upper Valley Aquatic Club (889.5) claiming victory in the division.
Fellow Triton Willa Redden also held her own in the pool, grabbing gold medals in both the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard backstroke in the 17-18 year-old division. She also earned a silver medal in the 100 yard freestyle, securing valuable points for Manchester.
Siena Marshall snagged the only other gold medal for Triton female swimmers, winning the mixed open 50 yard fly event.
Kate Hornby added two silver medals for the Tritons, placing second in both the 25 yard freestyle and 50 yard fly in the 9-10 year-old age group.
Jax Torba led all Triton boys, claiming victory in both the 25 yard backstroke and breaststroke in the 7-8 year-old age group. Torba also earned a silver in the 25 yard fly.
BENNINGTON
The Bennington Marauders also enjoyed plenty of success in the pool, earning fourth in Division II with a combined team score of 842 points. Winooski Summer Swim Team won the division with 1,126 points.
While no Marauder swam to gold, there were plenty of highlight performances.
Braeden McManus continued his strong summer, grabbing a silver medal in the 13-14 year old 100 yard fly and bronze medals in the 100 yard freestyle and 50 yard fly.
Josha Roopnarine, competing in the 15-16 year-old division, swam to silver medals in the 100 yard breaststroke and 100 yard individual medley.
Nixon Lebert rounded out Bennington swimmers who medaled, winning bronze for his third place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke in the 13-14 year-old division.
Emily Tibbetts accumulated the most medals of any Marauder, totaling four. She earned bronze in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke and the 100 yard individual medley.
Shay Callanan won two bronze medals, while Lucy Poole and Zoey Zazzaro each earned one bronze.