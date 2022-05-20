MANCHESTER — Tuesday’s track meet at Knapp Field served as a last chance for local athletes to qualify for the upcoming Southern Vermont League (SVL) Championships, as well as the state track meet and the Essex Invitational.
Mount Anthony had a handful of athletes do just that. While TreVaughn Barboza technically qualified for both the SVL and Division I state meet in the long jump during the Queensbury Invitational on Saturday, he had an even better leap of 18’ 5’ on Tuesday, a personal best.
The jumping events were kind to MAU athletes in Manchester, as both River Scoggins and John Garland reached the requirements to compete at SVL’s.
Long Trail’s Luca Goff won the high jump for the boys, while Arlington’s Sidney Herrington grabbed the victory in the girls event.
Patriot Alexa Sprague also qualified for SVL’s in the girls javelin, placing third in the event. Teammate Tiffany Carey placed second, with West Rutland’s Isabell Lanfear winning.
Patriot sprinter Kaiden Mailhot ran a 12.91 second 100 meter dash, qualifying him for SVL’s while Thomas Scheetz qualified in the 1500 meter.
BBA resultsBurr and Burton’s Megan Carson won the 100 meter dash with her time of 14.08. Fellow Bulldog Benjamin Dossett won the 200 meter race, crossing the finish line in 23.63 seconds. Also grabbing wins for BBA was: Abby Kopeck (400 meter, 1:08.35), Grace Cabasco, Michael Hornby (800 meters, 2:19), (1500 meter, 5:53.10), Siobhan O’Keefe (3000 meter, 11:08.91), Tony Levitas (100 meter hurdles, 17.96 and 300 meter hurdles 51.81), Lilly Williams (discus, 23.32 meters), Eric Mulroy (43.59 meters) and Amelia Maier (long jump, 4.57 meters).
BBA also won the girls 4x100 meter and 4x800 meter relays and the boys 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays.
Arlington resultsArlington’s Christopher Whalen won the 1500 meter race with his time of 4:38.21. Fellow Eagle Sarah Tilley won the triple jump with her mark of 9.22 meters to go along with Herrington’s win in the high jump.
LTS resultsAlong with Goff’s win in the high jump, Long Trail secured wins in the 400 meter dash, with Caleb Fitzpatrick’s time of 59.19 seconds.
MAU resultsMAU’s Barboza finished first in the long jump. Mel Herbert grabbed the other first-place finish for the Patriots in the 3000 meter race with his time of 12:36.34.
MAU and Burr and Burton now look to Tuesday’s SVL-A meet at Brattleboro High School on Tuesday, while Arlington and LTS head to Springfield High School for the SVL-B meet on Tuesday.