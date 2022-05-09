The Manchester Mavericks went a perfect 4-0 this past weekend to claim the girls JV AAU Vermont state championship.
The Maverick relied on their lockdown defense to win their first two games of the tournament over VT Frenzy (34-25) and Central Vermont Warriors I (24-19) on Saturday in Burlington.
On Sunday the Mavericks offense started to click, defeating Lamoille 53-32 to advance to the championship game in a rematch against the Warriors.
The Mavericks had a stronger offensive showing the second time around, winning 41-28 to secure the state title.
Coach Zach Thompson said he got contributions across the board from his girls.
“From the ability to force turnovers, patience on offense, hot shooting stretch from the perimeter and this groups grit and focus on what they came there to do was really special to watch and be a part of.”
The roster includes athletes from Bennington, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Manchester, Long Trail and West Rutland. Thompson said he is proud of the talent level in Southern Vermont.