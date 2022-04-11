MANCHESTER — Pete Weatherby, Head Golf Pro at Manchester Country Club, enters his second season with the wind at his back and hopes the momentum will serve him well at the PGA Professional Championship in Austin, Texas April 17-20 at OMNI Barton Creek Fazio Foothills & Coore Crenshaw Cliffside Courses.
Weatherby earned a spot at the prestigious national championship finishing in the Top 12 at the 2021 New England PGA Section Championship at Worcester Country Club and Marlborough Country Club. He will tee off among 300 of the top PGA Club Professionals in the U.S. when they compete in Austin. The four-round stroke play tournament which will air on Golf Channel, has 20 qualifying spots for the 2022 PGA Championship, one of the four major championships of golf.
“I am excited to represent Manchester Country Club and New England on the national stage,” said Weatherby. “The New England PGA Section Championship includes 200 PGA Professionals so earning a spot in my first year competing at the NEPGA Sectional is really a special honor for me.”
In addition to Weatherby’s success as a player, he has proven himself an executive of the game, having recently been named Chair of the Vermont PGA’s Junior Golf Program. He also led Manchester CC to industry honors as the Top Merchandiser in Vermont for 2021 as MCC operations experienced a 35 percent increase in retail sales.
“Pete’s enthusiasm, energy and forward thinking have energized our golf program and club operations. He’s enhanced our retail offerings, become well sought after for lessons and delivered some outstanding programs for juniors, families, and golfers of all levels,” said MCC Chief Operating Officer Michelle Dougherty. “We’re so proud of his achievements in such a short time and wish him well at the 2021 PNC in Austin.”
Prior to joining MCC in 2021, Weatherby was the Assistant Pro for three years at Ekwanok Country Club.
He also worked at the Jupiter Island Club (Florida), The Misquamicut (Rhode Island) Club and Old Sandwich (Massachusetts) Golf Club. Weatherby has been involved in instruction and all facets of golf operations over the past decade.
His accomplished playing career includes first place finishes at the 2021 Vermont PGA Match Play Championship, 2019 Vermont Stroke Play Championship, the Mountain Lake Challenge in Lake Wales, Florida in 2017, the NEPGA Stroke Play at Montcalm Golf Club in 2018 and NEPGA Stroke Play at Turner Hill Golf Club in 2016.
Weatherby was also runner up in the 2019 National Rental Car PGA Assistant Championship, finished fourth in the Rhode Island Open in 2019 and had a top ten finish in the 2018 New England Open Championship.