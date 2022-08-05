MANCHESTER— Manchester Country Club, one of southern Vermont’s premier golf courses, will host the 2022 New England Junior Amateur Invitational Aug. 8-10.
The 54-hole invitational event includes 60 golfers — 10 junior golfers (seven boys, three girls) from each of the six New England state golf associations. Along with Vermont, some of the best junior golfers from Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island will be in attendance to compete in a 54-hole team and individual stroke play competition.
MCC’s championship golf course offers a spectacular design, dramatic elevation changes and the region’s best greens.
“We are excited and honored to host this group of talented young golfers here at Manchester CC. It will bring 60 of the most passionate and dedicated young players and their families to our town and club for three days,” said Pete Weatherby, Head Golf Professional at MCC, who oversees MCC’s junior golf program. “This is a great opportunity for the community and our membership to see the passion of truly inspired junior golfers and could be the spark Junior golf in Vermont has been searching for!”
Weatherby was recently named Chair of the Vermont PGA’s Junior Golf Program and has also led Manchester CC to industry honors as the top merchandiser in Vermont for 2021 as MCC operations experienced a 35 percent increase in retail sales.
“Pete’s enthusiasm and energy for golf, and particularly junior golf, has energized our program and membership and attracted a new demographic to our membership. We’re thrilled to welcome these young players and their families to experience Manchester,” said MCC General Manager and COO Michelle Dougherty.
Spectators are welcome and invited to walk the course to watch some of the region’s best junior amateurs.
About Manchester Country Club:MCC is a private, member owned club situated in the beauty of southern Vermont. MCC offers a social calendar full of member events ranging from golf, tennis, and social gatherings. Open for play since 1970, the Geoffrey Cornish designed course has been recognized as one of the finest in New England. MCC has a proud history of supporting golf on all levels and has hosted prestigious local and regional tournaments including the 2021 New England Senior Amateur Championship, 2021 US Senior Amateur Qualifier, and the 2020 Vermont PGA Stroke Play Championship. The Club also has Clay courts and a Trackman Launch Monitor in the summer months. The Club can host events up to 120 people. Memberships to suit your needs and wants and lessons are available, with golf and tennis clinics and events held throughout the season. For more information call or visit www.mccvt.com.