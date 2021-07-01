MANCHESTER — Trailing by four in the bottom of the seventh inning to Rutland Post 31, Manchester Union Underground executed a thunderous five-run rally to complete its comeback against Rutland Post 31 and secure a 9-8 win.
Down 8-4 after Rutland tacked on three insurance runs in the top half of the inning, Manchester was in desperate need of baserunners. Lucky for them, their hottest hitter all afternoon in Sam Steinman stepped into the box to begin the seventh. Steinman hit two doubles to deep right and center field, and reached first on an opposite field single to left in his three prior at bats against Rutland starter Fraser Pierpont, and once again reached base by drawing a walk to begin the home half of the seventh. Nate Smilko followed suit, beating out an infield single to second base.
Sebastian Dostal, who came on in relief of starter Trevor Greene in the fourth inning, slapped a ball back to Pierpont who looked at first before deciding to try his luck at turning the double play. The hesitation cost him as the throw was rushed and sailed past his shortstop covering second base. The errant throw allowed Steinman, who had advanced to third on the grounder, to score as the ball made its way into centerfield.
That was just the break Manchester needed to reclaim momentum and chip away at the deficit.
Dylan Poddick continued the rally by driving a ball into center, scoring Smilko and making it 8-6. That ended Pierpont’s day, as Andy Schillinger was handed the ball and struck out the first batter he faced in Cannon Petry. He then forced Coleman Reece to fly out to shallow left, not deep enough to bring home a run.
Jack McCoy hustled down the line on a ground ball that Rutland’s second baseman had a tough time transitioning from glove to throwing hand, allowing McCoy to reach safely and bringing his brother Joey up to the plate in the biggest situation of the game. Two outs, bases loaded, 8-6 ball game.
McCoy laced a line drive to dead center field, scoring two and tying the game at 8-8.
I was able to come through at the end. It was a big win for our guys.
Both McCoy’s advanced a bag as the ball was bobbled in the outfield, putting runners on second and third for Will Addington, needed just one run to secure the victory.
Addington’s at-bat was short lived, as a first pitch fast ball bounced off the catcher’s glove, finding its way to the backstop and Jack McCoy was easily able to score on the walk-off passed ball. Comeback complete.
Joey McCoy was grateful his teammates set him up for success in his seventh inning at-bat.
“These guys did a great job getting on base, they did what they needed to do. (Coach) Eddie (Lewicki) had a good game plan going into that last inning and we just had to execute,” McCoy said. “And thankfully I was able to do that. I’d been kind of struggling all day, just happy I was able to come through at the end. It was a big win for our guys.”
Lewicki said having Joey and Addington up in those need-to-win situations was “ideal.”
The Manchester skipper also acknowledged the contributions throughout the game from the bottom of his lineup.
Poddick, batting in the eight-hole, got the scoring started for Manchester with a two-run single to center in the second inning, giving them a 2-1 lead at the time. Poddick finished the day 2-3 with three runs batted in and a run scored. He also reached base on an error in the fourth inning.
Dostal helped his own cause by reaching base in all three of his plate appearances in the seven spot, including two singles and a run batted in.
Greene — who has been injured for much of the legion season thus far — looked good in his 3 ⅔ innings of work on the mound. He allowed runners to reach base, but limited the damage by stranding runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings, including a bases-loaded jam in the first.
Greene allowed five runs through his outing. Two of which came after Dostal took over for the lefty, allowing both inherited runners to score. Dostal, a rising sophomore, looked good on the mound over the next two innings, not allowing a run in the fifth or sixth. Rutland’s bats finally got to Dostal in the seventh to the tune of three runs, all of which driven in by the bottom of the order. Braeden Carleton, batting eighth, drove two in with two outs with a single, followed by number nine hitter Cam Rider driving in another on a single to left.
Lewicki was happy with his team’s resiliency to fight back after trailing, and overall production throughout the lineup.
“It was a good all around team win,” he said.