MANCHESTER — The Manchester 15U Babe Ruth team was well on its way to a victory on Monday night against Otter Valley 15U.
Mother Nature, of course, had other plans.
Manchester led 10-3 with one out in the top of the seventh inning before thunder and lightning forced the game to be suspended, with the completion to come when the two teams meet in Brandon.
Manchester scored nine of its 10 runs in the first three innings, taking a 9-3 lead after the bottom of the third.
Otter Valley scored two runs in the top of the first to take the lead against Manchester starter Ryan Kramer, but his offense came back in the bottom of the inning with three runs to take the lead, led by RBI singles from Boden Walker and then Kramer himself hitting in the cleanup spot in the lineup.
After Kramer put up a zero in the second, Manchester scored four more times off Otter Valley starter Luca Polli. Polli’s defense betrayed him some with a couple of errors that allowed Manchester runners to advance, but after two innings, Manchester led 7-2.
Otter Valley scored one in the third on an RBI double by Mark Jackson, but Manchester scored twice more in the bottom of the third, including once on an RBI groundout from Miles Treske.
After Manchester extended the lead to 10-3 in the bottom of the sixth off an RBI by Addison Mulroy, Otter Valley had its last ups in the top of the seventh. Jacob Warrell led off with a double and after a strikeout, Alec Beaulieu walked to put runners on the corners.
But with the next hitter, John Crisafulli, at the plate, a big thunderboomer rang out and the umpires immediately suspended the game, to be finished on July 14 when the two teams meet for its regular game.