BENNINGTON — The Bennington Martens defeated the NJ Knights 111-96 at Mount Anthony Middle School Sunday afternoon behind a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds from Juwan Malone in American semi-professional Basketball Association action.
John Ryals contributed 25 points, including 14 in the final quarter to help put the game away.
“As a team, we knew we had to step it up on defense,” said Martens co-owner and coach Chris Kidd. “The game against the Originals, we came out flat.”
Tobias Holmes poured in 22 points for the Martens, while Terence Squires came off the bench and connected on three 3-pointers in the final quarter to pad the Bennington lead. Squires finished the game with 15 points.
“We didn’t want to fall behind early by coming out flat,” added co-owner and coach Shawn Pratt. “Our guys had a lot of energy and they were ready to play.
Eric Johnson Alaford (25 points) and Marquail Hardiman (24 points) led the Knights.
Bennington improves to 2-1 on the season and currently sit at 12th in the ABA power rankings.
The Martens remain at home this Saturday when they host the Catskill Cardinals at 3 p.m. at Mount Anthony Middle School.