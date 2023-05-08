Bennington Minutemen President Ken Mailhot was recognized by the Vermont Chapter of National Football Federation with the Youth Football Achievement Award Sunday at Castleton University.
Mailhot received the award for his continued dedication to grow the sport, having invested nine years in rebuilding the Bennington youth football program.
He was a key component in the youth program gaining membership in the Northeastern Youth Football League (NYFL). This allowed a tradition rich but struggling program with a 50 year history to stabilize and prosper instead of following the path it was on towards extinction.
Through his efforts the Bennington Minutemen have become a leading program in the NYFL playing in league championship games and winning several championships along the way.
Mailhot has retired from coaching to focus on running the youth football program as well as his new journeys into becoming a football referee at all levels and coaching varsity track and field at Mount Anthony High School.