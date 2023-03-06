BOSTON, Mass — Three runners from the Burr and Burton indoor track and field team competed in the New England high school track and field championships on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Track in Boston, Massachusetts. Two Bulldogs posted new personal bests and updated the school record books with their performances.
Siobhan O'Keefe was the top Vermont runner in the girls' 2 mile, finishing in 17th place with a personal best and updated school record of 11:55.07, an improvement of almost 20 seconds on her previous PR.
Amelia Maier finished in 24th place in the girls' 300 meter with a personal best and updated her school record with a time of 45.33 seconds.
Ben Dossett was the top Vermont runner in the boys' 300 meter, finishing in 24th place with a time of 37.00, just shy of his personal best and school record of 36.92. His 55 meter effort was hindered by a bad start in the 55M and he settled into 27th place at 6.83 seconds.